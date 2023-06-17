NC 211 closed due to dense smoke from Pulp Road Fire, detour in place

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Authorities with N.C. Forest Service and NCDOT announced just before 1:30 p.m. on June 17th that the portion of NC 211 from Little Macedonia to Camp Branch will be closed due to the Pulp Road Fire in Brunswick County that is causing dense smoke and issues with visibility.

According to a post on the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, barricades will be put in place and law enforcement will be staged until 9p.m.

The road is expected to be closed until Tuesday.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

