First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm, mainly dry for Father’s Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features the shower or storm chances on the modest side heading into Father’s Day Weekend. Rain odds will be in the 0-20% range this evening through Sunday and rebound to a healthier 30% Juneteenth Monday, 40% Monday Night and 50% Tuesday. Air quality and visibility will continue to be impacted for portions of southeast North Carolina. Smoke from the Pulp fire continues to push eastward into New Hanover and eastern Brunswick County through Saturday. Read more details here: https://www.wect.com/2023/06/15/wheres-that-smoke-coming/

Summer officially arrives at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday and temperatures will function in kind on the lead-up. Temperatures will regularly ping the middle and upper 80s and, locally, on the mainland, lower 90s for Friday, Saturday, and Father’s Day especially. Nights will have seasonably muggy middle 60s to lower 70s for lows.

On the Tropical Front: new storm formation is now likely between West Africa and the Caribbean islands within the next five to seven days. Of course, no specific concerns can be known from this potential development yet, but stay vigilant and prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

Details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

