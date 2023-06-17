Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm, mainly dry for Father’s Day weekend

Air Quality to be impacted for Brunswick, New Hanover & Pender counties by wildfire.
By Claire Fry
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features the shower or storm chances on the modest side heading into Father’s Day Weekend. Rain odds will be in the 0-20% range this evening through Sunday and rebound to a healthier 30% Juneteenth Monday, 40% Monday Night and 50% Tuesday. Air quality and visibility will continue to be impacted for portions of southeast North Carolina. Smoke from the Pulp fire continues to push eastward into New Hanover and eastern Brunswick County through Saturday. Read more details here: https://www.wect.com/2023/06/15/wheres-that-smoke-coming/

Summer officially arrives at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday and temperatures will function in kind on the lead-up. Temperatures will regularly ping the middle and upper 80s and, locally, on the mainland, lower 90s for Friday, Saturday, and Father’s Day especially. Nights will have seasonably muggy middle 60s to lower 70s for lows.

On the Tropical Front: new storm formation is now likely between West Africa and the Caribbean islands within the next five to seven days. Of course, no specific concerns can be known from this potential development yet, but stay vigilant and prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

Details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook farther with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire spreads to 11,500 acres, heavy smoke impacts expected into Saturday
Samaijah Zakya Smith
Two women injured, one in custody following shooting over parking spot argument
David Hill
Man dead after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, suspect charged with second-degree murder
Restoration crews working at the Graystone Inn after a fire.
‘I hope they can get it reopened really soon’: Guests recall evacuating Graystone Inn, owner hopeful for future
Emory Lewis, Jamica Smith and Elena Smith
Three arrested after drug investigation by Bladen Co. and Columbus Co. Sheriff’s offices

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jun. 16, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot and mainly dry for Father’s Day weekend, changes next week
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jun. 16, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Jun. 16, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Jun. 16, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jun. 15, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: smokey conditions in portions of southeast NC, a hot and mainly dry Father's Day weekend