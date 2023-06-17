Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. unincorporated areas under burn ban

If you have stepped outside, you may have smelled and seen smoke or ashes. According to officials, it’s due to an ongoing wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Supply as of Thursday, June 15.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A burn ban has been issued for the unincorporated areas within Brunswick County as of 10:45 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

“All burning within 100 feet of any structure is banned within the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County. An unincorporated area is an area not within a city’s or town’s limits,” Brunswick County officials wrote in a press release.

The ban will remain in place until further notice. Any questions about the ban can be directed to the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at 910-253-2021.

The NC DEQ Division of Air Quality has already issued a prohibition of all burning in Brunswick County, including land clearing, because of Code Red air quality rating from the Pulp Road wildfire. 

