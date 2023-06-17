Brunswick Co. unincorporated areas under burn ban

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A burn ban has been issued for the unincorporated areas within Brunswick County as of 10:45 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

“All burning within 100 feet of any structure is banned within the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County. An unincorporated area is an area not within a city’s or town’s limits,” Brunswick County officials wrote in a press release.

The ban will remain in place until further notice. Any questions about the ban can be directed to the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at 910-253-2021.

The NC DEQ Division of Air Quality has already issued a prohibition of all burning in Brunswick County, including land clearing, because of Code Red air quality rating from the Pulp Road wildfire.

