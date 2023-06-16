Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

YMCA working with local groups to host events for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina has announced that it and several local organizations...
The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina has announced that it and several local organizations are contributing to the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on Thursday, June 22. (File photo)(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina has announced that it and several local organizations are contributing to the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on Thursday, June 22.

“For the 14th year in a row, this 24-hour global swim lesson will take place at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and water parks around the world, including many pool sites here in Wilmington and Clinton, NC,” a YMCA announcement states.

The event is free to children and adults 5 and older, but anyone interested must register online here. YMCA and YWCA staff are volunteering to help with the lesson, along with members of the Waves of Wilmington swim team.

“Drowning is the single leading cause of death for children ages 1-4, and second leading cause for adolescents ages 5-14. Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows risk of drowning can be reduced by 88% if children participate in formal swimming lessons between the ages of 1-4. Yet, a survey conducted by the American Red Cross in 2020 found that more than half of Americans (56%) either can’t swim or don’t have the necessary basic swimming skills,” the announcement continues.

Participating locations include:

  • Legion Pool
    • 2131 Carolina Beach Rd.
    • Wilmington, NC 28412
    • Time: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Nir Family YMCA
    • 2710 Market St.
    • Wilmington, NC 28403
    • Time: 4:15 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Robert Strange Pool
    • 401 S. 10th St.
    • Wilmington, NC 28401
    • Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Sampson County YMCA
    • 417 E Johnson St
    • Clinton, NC 28328
    • Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • YWCA
    • 2815 S College Rd.
    • Wilmington, NC 28412
    • Time: 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Code Red air quality alert issued in Brunswick County due to wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Samaijah Zakya Smith
Two women injured, one in custody following shooting over parking spot argument
Apartment fire on Wilshire Blvd
Wilmington Fire Department extinguishes apartment fire; one resident displaced
Max Robert Busing
Florida man arrested, accused of murdering brother in Bladen County

Latest News

Former NBA star Kenny Gattison’s youth basketball camps set for this summer in Wilmington
Peanut, a one-and-a-half-year-old Jack Russell terrier/Feist mix, is available for adoption...
Pet of the Week: Peanut from Monty’s Home
Community members gather for a historical Juneteenth hike and panel discussion.
Juneteenth celebrations continue in Wilmington community
Rashid Johnson (American, born 1977), still from The Hikers, 2019, 16mm film transferred to...
Cameron Art Museum to open new exhibition “Love”