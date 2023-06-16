YMCA working with local groups to host events for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina has announced that it and several local organizations are contributing to the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on Thursday, June 22.

“For the 14th year in a row, this 24-hour global swim lesson will take place at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and water parks around the world, including many pool sites here in Wilmington and Clinton, NC,” a YMCA announcement states.

The event is free to children and adults 5 and older, but anyone interested must register online here. YMCA and YWCA staff are volunteering to help with the lesson, along with members of the Waves of Wilmington swim team.

“Drowning is the single leading cause of death for children ages 1-4, and second leading cause for adolescents ages 5-14. Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows risk of drowning can be reduced by 88% if children participate in formal swimming lessons between the ages of 1-4. Yet, a survey conducted by the American Red Cross in 2020 found that more than half of Americans (56%) either can’t swim or don’t have the necessary basic swimming skills,” the announcement continues.

Participating locations include:

Legion Pool 2131 Carolina Beach Rd. Wilmington, NC 28412 Time: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Nir Family YMCA 2710 Market St. Wilmington, NC 28403 Time: 4:15 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Robert Strange Pool 401 S. 10th St. Wilmington, NC 28401 Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sampson County YMCA 417 E Johnson St Clinton, NC 28328 Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

YWCA 2815 S College Rd. Wilmington, NC 28412 Time: 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.



