Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf

An Ohio woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue. (WKEF via CNN)
By WKEF staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) – An Ohio woman said she won’t take down her 9-foot-tall werewolf statue.

Mary Simmons said Phil the werewolf has “kind of become my house mascot.”

Simmons said she bought the Halloween decoration in October but chose to leave it up year-round.

“I kind of look at it as a security thing,” she said. “Who wants to break into a house with a 9-and-a-half-foot werewolf sitting outside it? I mean, I know I wouldn’t.”

Simmons said she dresses the werewolf for the season.

“So, we’re going to get like a big Hawaiian shirt maybe, some big sunglasses or something,” she said.

The City of Piqua said it received an anonymous complaint about the decoration, but some neighbors said they see no issue with it.

“I’m a big horror fan, so I didn’t really mind it,” said neighbor Hailey Barker. “I’ve watched them dress it up for different occasions and whatnot, and I think it’s pretty cool.”

The city said it gave out a warning, but it has no plans to further enforce the decoration’s removal.

Simmons said she won’t take it down unless it becomes a safety hazard.

“I don’t want somebody walking by and his head falls off and hits them, so, you know, I try to treat people like I want to be treated, and I wouldn’t want that to happen to me,” she said.

Phil has reached thousands this week on social media. Simmons has even created a Facebook page for the statue.

“Halloween is my decorating season,” Simmons said. “You know, people go for like fall and spring and winter – I go for Halloween.”

Copyright 2023 WKEF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Code Red air quality alert continues in Brunswick County due to wildfire; Pender County advisory reduced
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Samaijah Zakya Smith
Two women injured, one in custody following shooting over parking spot argument
Apartment fire on Wilshire Blvd
Wilmington Fire Department extinguishes apartment fire; one resident displaced
Max Robert Busing
Florida man arrested, accused of murdering brother in Bladen County

Latest News

Code Red air quality alert issued in Brunswick County due to wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land
NCWorks to host multi-employer job fair June 20
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School...
Biden urges tougher gun restrictions, one year after Uvalde, Texas, school massacre
A wildfire in Brunswick County has resulted in a Code Red air quality advisory in the county...
Local doctor speaks on health effects of poor air quality as smoke lingers in southeastern NC
FILE - Most of the survivors were being moved Friday to migrant shelters from a storage hangar,...
Greek coast guard defends actions as more than 500 migrants heading for Europe feared dead in shipwreck