Two women injured, one in custody following shooting over parking spot argument

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were injured following a shooting at the 600 block of N. 30th St. over an argument about a parking spot on June 15 at 8:30 p.m.

According to a press release by Wilmington Police Department, officers arrived and found two women suffering from gunshot wounds during a shots fired call.

The two were then taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

“At this time both victims are in stable condition and expected to recover. While on scene officers and detectives determined that an argument over a parking space had led to the shooting. A female suspect has been taken into custody,” WPD wrote.

Information on the pending charges and the suspect’s identity has not been disclosed at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

