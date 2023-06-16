Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: CSX plans to close five railroad crossings this month

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CSX will close five railroad crossings in June in preparation for a larger track replacement project later this year, according to the City of Wilmington.

The following railroad crossings that will be closed this month:

  • North 23rd Street crossing on June 19 at 5 a.m.; open June 21 at 4:30 a.m.
  • Princess Place Drive on June 21 at 5 a.m.; open June 23 by 5 p.m.
  • Wrightsville Avenue on June 26 at 5 a.m.; open June 28 at 4:30 a.m.
  • South 17th Street and South 16th Street on June 28 at 5 a.m.; open June 30 by 5 p.m.

“These railroad crossings will serve as detours when CSX begins work in November to replace tracks at 20 other crossings across the city,” the City of Wilmington stated in a news release. “A map of the June closures, plus the entire 25 crossings, can be viewed here.

