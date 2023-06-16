Senior Connect
Three arrested after drug investigation by Bladen Co. and Columbus Co. Sheriff’s offices

Emory Lewis, Jamica Smith and Elena Smith
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people have been arrested on drug charges as of Tuesday, June 13, following a joint investigation into drug trafficking in Clarkton and Whiteville between the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, the agencies’ vice/narcotics units allegedly purchased methamphetamine from Emory Connor Lewis, 42, of Reaford and Elana Grace Smith, 37, of Maxton.

Lewis, Elena Smith, and Jamica Deame Smith were arrested after a vehicle stop was conducted outside of Whiteville.

Lewis was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon, conspire to traffic methamphetamine, sell schedule II controlled substances, deliver schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held under a $36,000 bond.

Elana Smith was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, conspire to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held under a $20,000 bond.

Jamica Smith was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and held under a $750.00 bond.

