Repaving projects to start in Brunswick, Pender counties

Two resurfacing projects starting soon in the Cape Fear Region will require lane closures and...
(MGN Online / U.S. Air Force / Christopher Ruano)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Two resurfacing projects starting soon in the Cape Fear Region will require lane closures and occasional delays in the coming months.

Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation will mill out old pavement and resurface the road with new asphalt in the following areas:

  • U.S. 17 North (both directions) between Old Ocean Highway and Bolivia in Brunswick County starting June 18.
  • Interstate 40 East and West between Exits 388 and 408 in Pender County starting June 19.

“The work on U.S. 17 will require overnight lane closures typically from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday,” a NCDOT news release states. “No work will be performed on the weekend, when traffic is higher, and the operation should conclude by the end of the year.

“The interstate work will be done in the daytime, typically from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and should finish next summer.”

Drivers are reminded to slow down and be alert for crews and equipment in these work zones.

