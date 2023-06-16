Pet of the Week: Peanut from Monty’s Home

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Peanut, a one-and-a-half-year-old Jack Russell terrier/Feist mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

According to her handlers, Peanut is a high-energy dog who loves other people and gets along very well with other dogs. She is up-to-date on her vaccinations and spayed.

As of this time, Peanut is being trained through the Monty’s Home Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, where she will be trained in basic obedience and household manners. For more information about the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, please visit the Monty’s Home website.

She is expected to graduate from the program on June 29. This will be Peanut’s second time completing it.

Those interested in adopting Peanut can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (910) 259-7911 or send an email to Adopt@montyshome.org.

Her new family will receive a crate, leash, a week’s worth of food and a training DVD.

