Nominations open for New Hanover Co. Equity Awards recipients

Wilmington Convention Center
Wilmington Convention Center(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Nominations are currently open for the third annual Equity Awards presented by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity and the Carousel Center.

The awards, which will take place at the Wilmington Convention Center on August 11 at 6 p.m., celebrate individuals in New Hanover County for their work to increase equity and diversity throughout the community.

Registrations for the gala will be open on July 5.

“Over the last two years, we’ve been able to recognize a total of 21 individuals in our community who have worked tirelessly to advance the ideals of diversity, equity and inclusion for all,” said Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson. “Each year, the nominations we receive provide so much insight into the positive changes going on to make this a place where everyone has equal opportunity and feels welcome. We’re looking forward to seeing who is nominated this year and recognizing more amazing individuals for what they do.”

The seven award categories that individuals can be nominated in are the following:

  • Youth (12 to 18 years of age)
  • Nonprofit
  • Business
  • Health
  • Education
  • Faith-based
  • Community

The nomination form for the Equity Awards can be found here. Nominations will be accepted until July 10.

To learn more about the Equity Awards or the gala, contact the Office of Diversity and Equity at 910-798-7430 or by their email.

