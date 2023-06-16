Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

News Anchor Frances Weller travels to Ireland with WECT viewers

News Anchor Frances Weller travels to Ireland with WECT viewers
By WECT Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On May 31, news anchor Frances Weller flew to Ireland with several WECT viewers for a 10-day tour of the east-central part of the country. Weller served as a host as part of a partnership Gray Television has with Holiday Vacations, an international company that provides guided tours to various locations around the world.

The Wilmington-area group included residents from Brunswick and New Hanover counties. WECT publicized the trip for months inviting viewers to join Weller on the trip. The group joined several others from other parts of the country and toured cities in Ireland starting and ending in Dublin.

John Folino is a Vietnam Vet. He moved to Wilmington a few years ago to be closer to his sister after his wife passed. Sadly, Folino’s sister and brother-in-law died from Covid in 2020. Since then, Folino has been taking every chance he gets to travel.

“I think this trip was great,” Folino told Weller during one of the last evenings in Ireland. “We had a lot of fun. We’ve been to a lot of places--seen a lot of stuff--had some good food but no fish and chips yet.”

The good news is Folino finally got some fish and chips--a staple in Ireland.

Dino Ottman, tour director for Holiday Vacations, traveled with the group.

“I so enjoyed traveling with Frances and the group from Wilmington,” Ottman said. “Such a fun group and they made sunny Ireland even brighter! Sláinte!!”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Code Red air quality alert continues in Brunswick County due to wildfire; Pender County advisory reduced
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Samaijah Zakya Smith
Two women injured, one in custody following shooting over parking spot argument
Apartment fire on Wilshire Blvd
Wilmington Fire Department extinguishes apartment fire; one resident displaced
Max Robert Busing
Florida man arrested, accused of murdering brother in Bladen County

Latest News

David Hill
Man dead after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, suspect charged with second-degree murder
17-year-old Seth Enzor on the beach.
‘I truly do feel very lucky’: 17-year-old says he’s lucky to be alive after man rescues him from rip current in Holden Beach
Grand Opening of Leland Brewing Co.
Leland Brewing Co. serves its first customers
News Anchor Frances Weller travels to Ireland with WECT viewers