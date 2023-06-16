News Anchor Frances Weller travels to Ireland with WECT viewers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On May 31, news anchor Frances Weller flew to Ireland with several WECT viewers for a 10-day tour of the east-central part of the country. Weller served as a host as part of a partnership Gray Television has with Holiday Vacations, an international company that provides guided tours to various locations around the world.

The Wilmington-area group included residents from Brunswick and New Hanover counties. WECT publicized the trip for months inviting viewers to join Weller on the trip. The group joined several others from other parts of the country and toured cities in Ireland starting and ending in Dublin.

John Folino is a Vietnam Vet. He moved to Wilmington a few years ago to be closer to his sister after his wife passed. Sadly, Folino’s sister and brother-in-law died from Covid in 2020. Since then, Folino has been taking every chance he gets to travel.

“I think this trip was great,” Folino told Weller during one of the last evenings in Ireland. “We had a lot of fun. We’ve been to a lot of places--seen a lot of stuff--had some good food but no fish and chips yet.”

The good news is Folino finally got some fish and chips--a staple in Ireland.

Dino Ottman, tour director for Holiday Vacations, traveled with the group.

“I so enjoyed traveling with Frances and the group from Wilmington,” Ottman said. “Such a fun group and they made sunny Ireland even brighter! Sláinte!!”

