N.C. State Lottery Commission launches new web page on sports betting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With a new law establishing legalized sports betting in North Carolina, the N.C. State Lottery Commission has made a new web page that provides some basic information on the new rules.

The commission has a year to create rules and regulations for sports betting and horse race wagering, with lawful wagering beginning by June 14, 2024.

Per a commission announcement, it needs to take a few key steps before it can accept applications for sports betting operators:

“Hiring the staff to develop and implement the program.

“Drafting and adopting rules and regulations to govern sports betting and horse racing wagering activities, including requirements to support responsible betting.

“Preparing applications and other forms for those seeking licenses.”

The state plans to collect an 18 percent tax on gross wagering revenues on sports betting and 1 percent of the total pari-mutuel wagers placed on horse racing. Funding from sports betting would be allocated each year as follows:

$1 million to N.C. Amateur Sports for youth sports opportunities

Up to $300,000 to college athletics at 13 state universities including the University of North Carolina Wilmington

$1 million to the N.C. Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council for grants to help cover the cost of sporting event trips and grants of up to $25,000 to attract amateur sporting events

Reimbursements to the commission and N.C. Department of Revenue for the cost of implementing and administering the statute

Then of the remainder, 20 percent would be distributed to 13 state universities in support of collegiate athletic departments, 30 percent would go to a new N.C. Major Events, Games and Attractions Fund, and 50 percent to the state’s General Fund.

The horse racing money would be allocated to administrative expenses until those are met and then to the General Fund.

The N.C. Problem Gambling Program is getting another $2 million from the statute. You get free, confidential help through the program by calling 877-718-5543, texting “morethanagamenc” to 53342 or visiting morethanagame.nc.gov.

You can find more information on the commission’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.