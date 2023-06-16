Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Local doctor speaks on health effects of poor air quality as smoke lingers in southeastern NC

A wildfire in Brunswick County has resulted in a Code Red air quality advisory in the county along with a Code Orange advisory in New Hanover County.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A wildfire in Brunswick County has resulted in a Code Red air quality advisory in the county along with a Code Orange advisory in New Hanover County.

Code Red air quality alert continues in Brunswick County due to wildfire; Pender County advisory reduced
Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County

Dr. Elijah Engwall with Wilmington Health visited the WECT studio on Friday to speak on the health impacts of these air quality issues.

He also advised people with COPD or asthma.

“I would make sure your inhalers are up to date. I would make sure you haven’t lost it or if you think it’s in your purse but maybe its not,” said Engwall. “We’d rather you have it when you need it.”

He says the smoke can cause inflammation and constriction in the lungs, making it hard to breathe.

“I think right now, go to the mall indoors, go to the movies indoors,” Engwall said. “there’s lots of fun to be had indoors.”

Engwall advised that while masks can help, spending more time indoors may be a better solution.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Code Red air quality alert continues in Brunswick County due to wildfire; Pender County advisory reduced
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Samaijah Zakya Smith
Two women injured, one in custody following shooting over parking spot argument
Apartment fire on Wilshire Blvd
Wilmington Fire Department extinguishes apartment fire; one resident displaced
Max Robert Busing
Florida man arrested, accused of murdering brother in Bladen County

Latest News

Code Red air quality alert issued in Brunswick County due to wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land
NCWorks to host multi-employer job fair June 20
Emory Lewis, Jamica Smith and Elena Smith
Three arrested after drug investigation by Bladen Co. and Columbus Co. Sheriff’s offices
Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Code Red air quality alert continues in Brunswick County due to wildfire; Pender County advisory reduced