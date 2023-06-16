Local doctor speaks on health effects of poor air quality as smoke lingers in southeastern NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A wildfire in Brunswick County has resulted in a Code Red air quality advisory in the county along with a Code Orange advisory in New Hanover County.

Dr. Elijah Engwall with Wilmington Health visited the WECT studio on Friday to speak on the health impacts of these air quality issues.

He also advised people with COPD or asthma.

“I would make sure your inhalers are up to date. I would make sure you haven’t lost it or if you think it’s in your purse but maybe its not,” said Engwall. “We’d rather you have it when you need it.”

He says the smoke can cause inflammation and constriction in the lungs, making it hard to breathe.

“I think right now, go to the mall indoors, go to the movies indoors,” Engwall said. “there’s lots of fun to be had indoors.”

Engwall advised that while masks can help, spending more time indoors may be a better solution.

