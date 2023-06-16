Senior Connect
Leland Brewing Co. serves its first customers

Grand Opening of Leland Brewing Co.
Grand Opening of Leland Brewing Co.(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - New businesses are popping up all over southeastern North Carolina, now including a brand new brewery in Leland.

Leland Brewing Co. had its grand opening on June 16. The business has been in the works for five years, but faced some setbacks due to COVID-19, according to COO Chris LaCoe.

“We feel like we’re doing something a little different than most other breweries, just in how we laid this out and the way we’re trying to go about it and the things we can offer. And the growth, we have a lot of space to grow that most places don’t,” said LaCoe.

The brewery finally made its debut to the local community with a two-story building, inside and outside games and even a food truck for guest to enjoy.

Leland Brewing Co. is located on Fayetteville Rd. The area is beginning to grow with other business in the process of being developed.

It is open seven days a week. The owners say it’s a family friendly spot, and they encourage people of all ages to come by.

