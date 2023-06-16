‘I hope they can get it reopened really soon’: Guests recall evacuating Graystone Inn, owner hopeful for future

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Graystone Inn suffered extensive water and smoke damage from a fire late Wednesday night.

Thursday was an emotional day for owners, staff, and even guests of the Graystone Inn.

”We were so excited to stay in this amazing historical place,” Joy Lipa, a guest at the Graystone Inn, said.

But those plans changed for Joy Lipa and her daughter Sophie when they were told to evacuate around 10:30 Wednesday night.

“There was heavy pounding on the door, and asking us to evacuate that the fire department was here. And so we we grabbed everything. And then just waited on the front lawn,” Lipa said.

The Lipas say they couldn’t see or smell any smoke from inside their room, but the smoky haze was there when Lipa opened the door.

“Right as we had left like the fire alarms hadn’t gone off yet. And I first thought that it was like a fire drill. And then we were like five steps out our door and shut the power off. So we all turned on our phone flashlights. And then we could like actually see how much snow smoke was actually in the place. It was crazy,” Sophie Lipa said.

Meanwhile, the owners were working to get all of the guests into other nearby bed and breakfast places.

“I thought maybe we’d be able to go back in and a half hour, hour. And that wasn’t the case, we had to be relocated,” Lipa said.

Lipa thought she had everything when she left the room, but she accidentally left some clothes and her work phone behind. Firefighters were able to recover her belongings and get them back to her around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Other guests stopped by the bed and breakfast throughout the day Thursday to see what items they could salvage from their rooms.

Jamie Alfalla, the owner of the Graystone Inn, was still shaken up Thursday afternoon but says she’s thankful things didn’t turn out any worse.

The third floor has heavy damage from the water and smoke. firefighters had to break multiple windows on that floor to help vent the smoke, along with cutting a hole in the roof.

Alfalla added that it meant to the world to her that fire crews took the time to try and preserve some of the historical items inside. As crews were working to put the fire out, another crew covered the piano in tarps to save it, thankfully it wasn’t damaged at all.

Once the fire was mostly under control, fire crews were able to go in and save the original blueprint of the Graystone Inn that was hanging inside.

Alfalla added that their care for historical items inside shows how much the community as a whole cares about the historical landmark.

She also said she has gotten hundreds of messages from people in the community, including business and restaurant owners that are helping her nearly 40 staff members that are without a job while renovations happen.

Now, crews are working to clean up on the inside so renovations can begin with hopes of the bed and breakfast opening up anywhere from three to six months from now.

Alfalla said Wednesday was a productive day working with restoration crews.

And the Lipas said once the Graystone Inn reopens, they will be back for a visit.

“I was just hoping, really fingers crossed that we’d be able to go back in because we love this place,” Lipa said. “I hope that they can get it reopened really soon.”

