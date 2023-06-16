Former NBA star Kenny Gattison’s youth basketball camps set for this summer in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former NBA star Kenny Gattison’s youth basketball camps are scheduled to take place in Wilmington this summer.

“The Kenny Gattison Basketball Camps (KGBC) will teach campers age-appropriate skills and drills with very experienced staff and coaches. Campers will discover the uncommon skills, leadership traits, and mindset needed to stand out and get noticed,” a press release from the camp states.

The camps will be hosted at Noble Middle School, Roland-Grise Middle School and New Hanover High School. The camp is open to children aged 7 to 17.

“I am truly inspired by the collective community support for this event and excited about this wonderful opportunity to teach Basketball skills to youth in my hometown,” said Kenny Gattison. “As a product of Wilmington and the public school system, I feel a sense of responsibility to give back, motivate others to give, and to replicate my path to the NBA in Wilmington.”

The camps will be held Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon on the following weeks:

June 19-23 – Noble Middle School

June 26-30 – Roland-Grise Middle School

July 17-21 – New Hanover High School

Youth can register for the camp online.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.