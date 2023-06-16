First Alert Forecast: heating up through Father’s Day Weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you first thing on this Friday. Your First Alert Forecast features the shower or storm chances on the lower side heading into Father’s Day Weekend. Odds will ultimately grow from the 10-20% range to a healthier 40% Juneteenth Monday, and 50% Tuesday and Wednesday. Air quality and visibility will be marginally better across portions of southeast North Carolina. Smoke from wildfires in Brunswick County continue to migrate northeast as southwesterly breezes continue. Read more details here: https://www.wect.com/2023/06/15/wheres-that-smoke-coming/

Summer officially arrives at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, and temperatures will function in kind on the lead-up. Temperatures will regularly ping the middle and upper 80s and, locally, on the mainland, lower 90s for Friday, Saturday, and Father’s Day especially. Nights will have seasonably muggy middle 60s to lower 70s for lows.

On the Tropical Front: new storm formation is possible between West Africa and the Caribbean islands within the next seven days. Of course, no specific concerns can be known from this potential development yet, but stay vigilant and prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

Details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook farther with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.