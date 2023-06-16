Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: heating up through Father’s Day Weekend

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you first thing on this Friday. Your First Alert Forecast features the shower or storm chances on the lower side heading into Father’s Day Weekend. Odds will ultimately grow from the 10-20% range to a healthier 40% Juneteenth Monday, and 50% Tuesday and Wednesday. Air quality and visibility will be marginally better across portions of southeast North Carolina. Smoke from wildfires in Brunswick County continue to migrate northeast as southwesterly breezes continue. Read more details here: https://www.wect.com/2023/06/15/wheres-that-smoke-coming/

Summer officially arrives at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, and temperatures will function in kind on the lead-up. Temperatures will regularly ping the middle and upper 80s and, locally, on the mainland, lower 90s for Friday, Saturday, and Father’s Day especially. Nights will have seasonably muggy middle 60s to lower 70s for lows.

On the Tropical Front: new storm formation is possible between West Africa and the Caribbean islands within the next seven days. Of course, no specific concerns can be known from this potential development yet, but stay vigilant and prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

Details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook farther with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have stepped outside, you may have smelled and seen smoke or ashes. According to...
Air quality advisory issued due to wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Pender County Schools
Pender County Board of Education votes for schools’ new bell times
Max Robert Busing
Florida man arrested, accused of murdering brother in Bladen County
Senior citizens playing a board game.
Socialization for Seniors: Why It’s Vital and Nourishing

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jun. 15, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: smokey conditions in portions of southeast NC, a hot and mainly dry Father's Day weekend
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jun. 15, 2023
Shootin' the Breeze
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 9
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, June 15, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, June 15, 2023