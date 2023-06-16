Senior Connect
Cape Fear Cooking: Make an easy BBQ rub and sauce for dad this Father’s Day

On this edition of Cape Fear Cooking, Chef Gwen with GLOW Academy has brought easy BBQ rub and sauce recipes for Father’s Day.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southern Rub:

  • Brown Sugar ¼ cup
  • Salt 1 Tbsp
  • Black Pepper 1 tsp
  • Onion Powder 1 ½ Tbsp
  • Cayenne Pepper 1/8 tsp
  • Garlic Powder 1 tsp
  • Dry Mustard 1 tsp
  • Paprika ½ cup
  • Celery Seed ¼ tsp

Mix all the ingredients together and keep in a container in a cool dry place, then you can use it for meat, fish, tofu, potatoes, rice, veggies and/or popcorn. Makes one cup.

Carolina BBQ Sauce:

  • Vinegar, cider ¾ cup
  • Water 2 Tbsp
  • Mustard 1 Tbsp
  • Paprika 1 tsp
  • Salt 1 tsp
  • Pepper, Cayenne 1/8th tsp
  • Sugar, brown ½ tsp
  • Ketchup 1 Tbsp

Mix the ingredients together in a jar and shake until well mixed, then adjust the seasonings to your liking. Refrigerate and it’ll keep for up to a month. The ingredients make one cup of sauce, which can be served with meat, fish, tofu, potatoes, rice and veggies.

