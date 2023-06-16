Cape Fear Cooking: Make an easy BBQ rub and sauce for dad this Father’s Day
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this edition of Cape Fear Cooking, Chef Gwen with GLOW Academy has brought easy BBQ rub and sauce recipes for Father’s Day.
Southern Rub:
- Brown Sugar ¼ cup
- Salt 1 Tbsp
- Black Pepper 1 tsp
- Onion Powder 1 ½ Tbsp
- Cayenne Pepper 1/8 tsp
- Garlic Powder 1 tsp
- Dry Mustard 1 tsp
- Paprika ½ cup
- Celery Seed ¼ tsp
Mix all the ingredients together and keep in a container in a cool dry place, then you can use it for meat, fish, tofu, potatoes, rice, veggies and/or popcorn. Makes one cup.
Carolina BBQ Sauce:
- Vinegar, cider ¾ cup
- Water 2 Tbsp
- Mustard 1 Tbsp
- Paprika 1 tsp
- Salt 1 tsp
- Pepper, Cayenne 1/8th tsp
- Sugar, brown ½ tsp
- Ketchup 1 Tbsp
Mix the ingredients together in a jar and shake until well mixed, then adjust the seasonings to your liking. Refrigerate and it’ll keep for up to a month. The ingredients make one cup of sauce, which can be served with meat, fish, tofu, potatoes, rice and veggies.
