Cape Fear Cooking: Make an easy BBQ rub and sauce for dad this father’s day

Southern Rub:

Brown Sugar ¼ cup

Salt 1 Tbsp

Black Pepper 1 tsp

Onion Powder 1 ½ Tbsp

Cayenne Pepper 1/8 tsp

Garlic Powder 1 tsp

Dry Mustard 1 tsp

Paprika ½ cup

Celery Seed ¼ tsp

Mix all the ingredients together and keep in a container in a cool dry place, then you can use it for meat, fish, tofu, potatoes, rice, veggies and/or popcorn. Makes one cup.

Carolina BBQ Sauce:

Vinegar, cider ¾ cup

Water 2 Tbsp

Mustard 1 Tbsp

Paprika 1 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Pepper, Cayenne 1/8th tsp

Sugar, brown ½ tsp

Ketchup 1 Tbsp

Mix the ingredients together in a jar and shake until well mixed, then adjust the seasonings to your liking. Refrigerate and it’ll keep for up to a month. The ingredients make one cup of sauce, which can be served with meat, fish, tofu, potatoes, rice and veggies.

