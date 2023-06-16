Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

5 dogs die in RV fire before American Kennel Club dog show, officials say

Officials in Florida say five dogs died in an RV fire. (Source: WFTS, FACEBOOK, FLORIDA SCANNER, BILL PRICE, GOFUNDME, CNN, Facebook/Florida Scanner)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Five dogs were killed in an RV fire the day before a dog show was set to begin in Florida, officials said.

The fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson Rob Herrin said. The American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show was scheduled to begin Wednesday at the fairgrounds and run through the weekend.

Bystanders reported seeing smoke coming from the RV’s vents and then attempted to get inside the car, but couldn’t because of the flames and smoke, Herrin said. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the RV owners told investigators that five boxers had been inside the vehicle.

No humans were injured, officials said.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident, but they’re still narrowing down a specific cause, Herrin said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have stepped outside, you may have smelled and seen smoke or ashes. According to...
Air quality advisory issued due to wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
David Hill
Suspect identified after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, victim remains in critical condition
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

Latest News

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Two women injured, one in custody following shooting over parking spot argument
Restoration crews working at the Graystone Inn after a fire.
‘I hope they can get it reopened really soon’: Guests recall evacuating Graystone Inn, owner hopeful for future
A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.
Man says he is buying his mom a house after winning the lottery
If you have stepped outside, you may have smelled and seen smoke or ashes. According to...
Air quality advisory issued due to wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County