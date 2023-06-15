Wilmington Fire Department extinguishes apartment fire; one resident displaced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Wilmington Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire just off of Wilshire Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

WFD reported heavy black smoke from within the home.

“The crew’s quick action contained the fire to the room of origin,” WFD wrote on their Twitter page.

No one was injured, and the Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina is assisting one displaced resident.

Crews just cleared the scene of an apartment fire off Wilshire Blvd. heavy black smoke was inside the home. The crew’s quick action contained the fire to the room of origin. No injuries. @RedCrossENC assisting 1 displaced resident. pic.twitter.com/NGF91Ztl1u — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) June 15, 2023

