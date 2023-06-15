Where’s that smoke coming from?

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - If you have stepped outside, you may have smelled and seen smoke or ashes. According to wildlife officials, it’s due to a controlled burn at the Green Swamp Gamelands in Supply.

The wind is carrying the smoke and ash over from the fire that is impacting Brunswick County, including Supply, Southport and Leland, as well as Pender County.

There were also a few controlled burns that could be contributing to the lingering smoke.

