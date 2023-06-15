‘We want them to really focus on themselves, so they can start to heal’: A Safe Place opening long-term residential program for human trafficking victims

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Safe Place has helped human trafficking victims for 11 years now.

Dawn Ferrer, Executive Director of A Safe Place, says they have always had a goal of offering services long-term.

“We had our emergency shelter, which was a 60-day shelter. And we are realizing especially when there’s that trauma and that substance use component, they need a longer time to heal. So, it is something that we have wanted to do for a long time. And we’re finally being able to do that,” Ferrer said.

The new program will allow victims to stay for anywhere from 18 to 24 months.

“It’s about 10 minutes from downtown. We’re calling it the farm. So, there’ll be ecotherapy, which is the new trendy term, we’ll have chickens and goats and other animals, large gardens, vegetable gardens, flower gardens, a greenhouse. So, that will be their therapeutic environment that there’ll be a be around,” Ferrer said.

The first member moves in next week to begin her healing journey. A few more will move in by early July.

The current house on the property can hold six people. They already have plans to expand the housing to accommodate up to 20 people at one time.

“We’ve been around for 11 years, you know, being that pioneer organization here in this area to work with this population, that will continue. I know it’s unfortunate, but that demand component in our society will probably always be there. So, we will always need those services, because there are so many vulnerable people, you know, in the US, locally that predators, traffickers know who to prey on. And again, with that demand component, it will always be a part of our society. That mission is not changing here at all. We just now have that prevention component as well,” Ferrer said. “[We’re] reaching out to middle school girls, to teach them how to protect themselves, you know, what are signs that somebody is a predator? What does trafficking look like? You know, having those open discussions, and hopefully getting them the resources in the event that they have been through something like that, they’ll know who to reach out, reach out to and get the help that they need?”

The recent investigation into Cape Fear escorts identified more than 150 trafficking victims. Ferrer says it shows a growing demand for the services so everyone can heal and have a safe place.

“Don’t be afraid, don’t feel ashamed. You know, we’re here for them. We are that nonjudgement zone, and we’ll meet them where they’re at,” Ferrer said. “Anyone that has been exploited or trafficked, you know, that in their background, doesn’t have to be something current that they’ve been through, it can be something in the past. And honestly, if they truly do not have that safe place to be and to live and have that safe space to put their head down, you know, they’re eligible for our program. We want them to be at a point where they feel ready to work on themselves to begin to heal, you know, there will be limited free time, you know, we want them to really focus on themselves, so they can start to heal.”

