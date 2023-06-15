Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal

FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120...
FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120 degrees.(CNN, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In a major win for UPS drivers, the company has reached an agreement with the Teamsters union to install air conditioning in its delivery trucks.

The deal would see a/c installed in any delivery van purchased starting next year.

Only two fans will be installed in the 95,000 vehicles already in service.

They will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120 degrees.

The deal might help avert a strike the drivers are set to vote on, which would begin when the current contract expires at the end of next month.

That depends on whether the sides can also reach an agreement on a pay raise for drivers.

UPS has seen its profits nearly double over the past five years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hill
Suspect identified after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, victim remains in critical condition
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Freeman Park in Carolina Beach
Three brought to safety after skiff sinks off southeastern North Carolina coast

Latest News

This photo provided by Scott County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office shows Justin Wright. Wright, a...
Songwriter, music industry entrepreneur sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend’s death
Rashid Johnson (American, born 1977), still from The Hikers, 2019, 16mm film transferred to...
Cameron Art Museum to open new exhibition “Love”
John Russell Howald, 46, was convicted in February and sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge...
Montana man who fired shots in a thwarted plot against LGBTQ+ people gets 18 years in prison
Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
NCWorks to host multi-employer job fair June 20