Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 9

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!

On this ninth episode: Gannon dives into the 2023 Hurricane Season from a scientific, statistical, and historical perspective. You’ve never thought about a Hurricane Season the way you’ll think about this one!

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have stepped outside, you may have smelled and seen smoke or ashes. According to...
Air quality advisory issued due to wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
David Hill
Suspect identified after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, victim remains in critical condition
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

Latest News

Shootin' the Breeze
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 9
Hot car safety must be top of mind even before the hottest weather hits.
Car safety as the weather heats up
Hot car safety must be top of mind even before the hottest weather hits.
Car safety as the weather heats up
How the National Weather Service warns for severe storms
How the National Weather Service warns for severe storms