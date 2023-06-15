Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 9
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!
On this ninth episode: Gannon dives into the 2023 Hurricane Season from a scientific, statistical, and historical perspective. You’ve never thought about a Hurricane Season the way you’ll think about this one!
