Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Shelter rescues 6 Pyrenees puppies found duct taped inside box, left on side of road

The Pyrenees mix puppies were duct taped inside a box and left to die by the side of a Waco road.
The Pyrenees mix puppies were duct taped inside a box and left to die by the side of a Waco road.(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An animal rescue in Texas is asking the community for help after it saved six Pyrenees mix puppies found duct taped inside a box and left on the side of a road.

Fuzzy Friends Rescue wrote on its Facebook page that a man saw a large, corrugated box along the side of a Waco road and stopped to investigate. He then discovered the pups inside the box and reached out to the shelter for help.

“He has no where to keep them, but thankfully, he didn’t leave them on the side of the road to die,” Betsy Robinson, the shelter’s founder, wrote in the Facebook post. “How evil a person’s heart has to be, to be able to leave 6 puppies taped in a box with no means of escape.”

The shelter said it can take the dogs in, but needs an intake sponsor of $50 for each one. The money will help cover the costs of initial vaccines, microchips, and intake exams.

“A total of $300 will cover intakes for all of them, but whatever you can do will help,” the shelter said.

Anyone interested in making a donation to help care for the puppies can do so through a PayPal account set up for the shelter.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have stepped outside, you may have smelled and seen smoke or ashes. According to...
Air quality advisory issued due to wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
David Hill
Suspect identified after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, victim remains in critical condition
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

Latest News

New Hanover County Mobile Dental Unit to hold open house
Active incident training drill taking place today in Brunswick County
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Pender County Board of Education votes for schools’ new bell times
Shallotte DMV Driver License office temporarily closed