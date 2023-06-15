Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pender County Board of Education votes for schools’ new bell times

Pender County Schools
Pender County Schools(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education voted 3-1 for new bell times for the county’s schools at their meeting on Wednesday, June 14.

The board voted for the fourth out of five options, which could implement the following schedule changes:

  • Elementary schools start between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.
  • Middle schools start between 7:15 a.m. and 7:20 a.m.
  • High schools start from 8:45 a.m. to 8:52 a.m.

The change in dismissal would cut 15 minutes from each school day, meaning the school board will have to add seven more learning days.

The options presented to the board can be found below:

Bell times for Pender County Schools
Bell times for Pender County Schools(Pender County Schools)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hill
Suspect identified after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, victim remains in critical condition
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
Randolph Miller and Tramel Howell
Two Bladen County men wanted for drug-related crimes
Harvey Glance
Harvey Glance, celebrity guest at Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, dies unexpectedly
Mason Farnsworth
Officials identify 18-year-old charged in murder of South Columbus High School student

Latest News

Where’s that smoke coming from?
Fran's Fans will take place June 29, 30 at five different Lowe's Home Improvement Stores in...
FRAN’S FANS: Dates and locations set for annual fan drive
The main demographic of hospitalizations for self-inflicted injuries are children from the ages...
UNC Chapel Hill launches statewide mental health program
Wrightsville Beach Fire Department holds blood drive with American Red Cross