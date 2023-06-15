Pender County Board of Education votes for schools’ new bell times

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education voted 3-1 for new bell times for the county’s schools at their meeting on Wednesday, June 14.

The board voted for the fourth out of five options, which could implement the following schedule changes:

Elementary schools start between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Middle schools start between 7:15 a.m. and 7:20 a.m.

High schools start from 8:45 a.m. to 8:52 a.m.

The change in dismissal would cut 15 minutes from each school day, meaning the school board will have to add seven more learning days.

The options presented to the board can be found below:

Bell times for Pender County Schools (Pender County Schools)

