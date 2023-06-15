Pender Co. Schools kicks off its summer meal program for children

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools, in partnership with the NC Department of Public Instruction and No Kid Hungry North Carolina, has announced its plans for its free summer meals programs for area children and teens.

Meals will be available to be picked up from 2- 5p.m. every Wednesday from June 21 through Aug. 16.

The pickup sites are:

Malpass Corner Elementary

C.F. Pope Elementary

Rocky Point Elementary

A photo ID and a completed registration form is required at pickup. The form can be found at this link http://bit.ly/3Cx9MCA.

