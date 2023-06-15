Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pender Co. Schools kicks off its summer meal program for children

Pender County Schools
Pender County Schools(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools, in partnership with the NC Department of Public Instruction and No Kid Hungry North Carolina, has announced its plans for its free summer meals programs for area children and teens.

Meals will be available to be picked up from 2- 5p.m. every Wednesday from June 21 through Aug. 16.

The pickup sites are:

  • Malpass Corner Elementary
  • C.F. Pope Elementary
  • Rocky Point Elementary

A photo ID and a completed registration form is required at pickup. The form can be found at this link http://bit.ly/3Cx9MCA.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hill
Suspect identified after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, victim remains in critical condition
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
If you have stepped outside, you may have smelled and seen smoke or ashes. According to...
Controlled burn turns into wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

Latest News

New Hanover County Mobile Dental Unit to hold open house
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Active incident training drill taking place today in Brunswick County
Pender County Board of Education votes for schools’ new bell times
Shallotte DMV Driver License office temporarily closed