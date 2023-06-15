New Hanover Co. man pleads guilty to state tax charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County man pleaded guilty last month to multiple misdemeanor tax charges.

Terry O’Deen, 59, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to seven counts of Willful Failure to File Returns, Supply Information, or Pay Tax on May 15, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

“District Court Judge Jacquelyn L. Lee, as a conditional discharge, ordered O’Deen to 12 months of unsupervised probation, to perform 150 hours of community service, and to pay a fine of $200,” a Department of Revenue news release states. “Prior to the plea, O’Deen filed all North Carolina tax returns and paid all outstanding liability.

“Information presented in court showed that O’Deen, a resident of North Carolina and a person required to file North Carolina Individual Income Tax Returns for tax years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 knowingly and willfully failed to file the returns with the North Carolina Department of Revenue.”

According to the news release, O’Deen is the president of Sunset Lighting Company.

