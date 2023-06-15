Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover Co. man pleads guilty to state tax charges

.Terry O’Deen, 59, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to seven counts of Willful Failure to File...
.Terry O’Deen, 59, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to seven counts of Willful Failure to File Returns, Supply Information, or Pay Tax on May 15, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.(.)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County man pleaded guilty last month to multiple misdemeanor tax charges.

Terry O’Deen, 59, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to seven counts of Willful Failure to File Returns, Supply Information, or Pay Tax on May 15, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

“District Court Judge Jacquelyn L. Lee, as a conditional discharge, ordered O’Deen to 12 months of unsupervised probation, to perform 150 hours of community service, and to pay a fine of $200,” a Department of Revenue news release states. “Prior to the plea, O’Deen filed all North Carolina tax returns and paid all outstanding liability.

“Information presented in court showed that O’Deen, a resident of North Carolina and a person required to file North Carolina Individual Income Tax Returns for tax years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 knowingly and willfully failed to file the returns with the North Carolina Department of Revenue.”

According to the news release, O’Deen is the president of Sunset Lighting Company.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hill
Suspect identified after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, victim remains in critical condition
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
If you have stepped outside, you may have smelled and seen smoke or ashes. According to...
Controlled burn turns into wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

Latest News

New Hanover County Mobile Dental Unit to hold open house
Active incident training drill taking place today in Brunswick County
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Pender County Board of Education votes for schools’ new bell times
Shallotte DMV Driver License office temporarily closed