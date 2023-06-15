Senior Connect
NCWorks to host multi-employer job fair June 20

The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center(NCWorks)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County NCWorks has announced a multi-employer job fair set to take place on Tuesday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Employers featured include the University of North Carolina Wilmington, Brunswick Community College, Wave Transit, Hire Quest Direct, Carolina Dunes Behavioral Health, and the Charles Lea Center in New Hanover County.

Positions include career navigator, case manager, community outreach representative, customer service representative, housekeeping, landscaper, laborer and others.

You can also find all employment opportunities on the NCWorks website.

“Job seekers are encouraged to contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and to learn about career training opportunities at NewHanoverCounty@NCWorks.gov or (910) 251-5777 (Wilmington),” an NCWorks announcement states.

