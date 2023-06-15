Man arrested, accused of shooting two people in Tabor City

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been given two assault charges in connection to the shooting of two people in Tabor City on Monday night, June 12.

According to the Tabor City Police Department, a verbal altercation between relatives led to the shooting on Forest Glen Drive, and one of the victims is related to the man suspected of the crime.

TCPD says that both of the victims still are in the hospital, and Trasmine Hemingway is being held at the county jail.

He was given a $125,000 secured bond and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of discharge weapon into occupied property, according to a county arrest report.

