Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man arrested, accused of shooting two people in Tabor City

Trasmine Hemingway
Trasmine Hemingway(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been given two assault charges in connection to the shooting of two people in Tabor City on Monday night, June 12.

According to the Tabor City Police Department, a verbal altercation between relatives led to the shooting on Forest Glen Drive, and one of the victims is related to the man suspected of the crime.

TCPD says that both of the victims still are in the hospital, and Trasmine Hemingway is being held at the county jail.

He was given a $125,000 secured bond and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of discharge weapon into occupied property, according to a county arrest report.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hill
Suspect identified after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, victim remains in critical condition
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
Where’s that smoke coming from?
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

Latest News

New Hanover County Mobile Dental Unit to hold open house
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Active incident training drill taking place today in Brunswick County
Pender County Board of Education votes for schools’ new bell times
Shallotte DMV Driver License office temporarily closed