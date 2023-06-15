Senior Connect
Juneteenth Celebrations Continue in Wilmington Community

Community members gather for a historical Juneteenth hike and panel discussion.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A hike and a discussion panel were held on Thursday in honor of the approaching Juneteenth holiday.

The Juneteenth Committee of Wilmington, along with many other organizations put on two events for the local community to enjoy. The day kicked off with a hike led by Abdul Rahman Shareef, co-chair of the Juneteenth Committee of Wilmington.

“This is why we celebrate, we commemorate our idea of what took place but we’re celebrating our idea to go forward,” said Shareef.

The hike took people through a walk down memory lane as they visit different historical cites around the Wilmington area. In total, the hike lasted a little over two hours and kicked off at the MLK Center.

After the hike, people returned to the MLK Center and sat down to listen in on a discussion panel. The panel focused on literacy education and better ways to connect people within the community.

Many community members gathered to listen in on the discussion. Rodger Manrick, a retired educator, said celebrating holidays like Juneteenth is beneficial for everyone.

“When we understand the history from which we come, we’re able to make better decisions for what we choose to do today, and for the future,” said Manrick.

