Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Florida man arrested, accused of murdering brother in Bladen County

Max Robert Busing
Max Robert Busing(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, June 15, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Max Robert Busing, who is accused of murdering his brother.

Per the BCSO, a call came in at around 9:18 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, about a gunshot wound in Bladen County.

“Deputies arrived shortly after the call to the 1300 block of Hwy 53 West, Elizabethtown, NC. William David Busing, 62 of Elizabethtown, NC was found at his residence with a gunshot wound to the chest. William Busing was transported to Bladen County Hospital where he was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. William Busing later succumbed to his injuries,” the BCSO announcement states.

The BCSO says that 58-year-old Busing was arrested on the scene without incident. He had recently moved to North Carolina from Palm Beach, Florida.

Busing has been charged with murder and is being held at the county jail with no bond.

The case is still being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hill
Suspect identified after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, victim remains in critical condition
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
If you have stepped outside, you may have smelled and seen smoke or ashes. According to...
Air quality advisory issued due to wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

Latest News

New Hanover County Mobile Dental Unit to hold open house
Active incident training drill taking place today in Brunswick County
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Pender County Board of Education votes for schools’ new bell times
Shallotte DMV Driver License office temporarily closed