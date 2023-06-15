Florida man arrested, accused of murdering brother in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, June 15, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Max Robert Busing, who is accused of murdering his brother.

Per the BCSO, a call came in at around 9:18 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, about a gunshot wound in Bladen County.

“Deputies arrived shortly after the call to the 1300 block of Hwy 53 West, Elizabethtown, NC. William David Busing, 62 of Elizabethtown, NC was found at his residence with a gunshot wound to the chest. William Busing was transported to Bladen County Hospital where he was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. William Busing later succumbed to his injuries,” the BCSO announcement states.

The BCSO says that 58-year-old Busing was arrested on the scene without incident. He had recently moved to North Carolina from Palm Beach, Florida.

Busing has been charged with murder and is being held at the county jail with no bond.

The case is still being investigated.

