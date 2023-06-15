Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: warm, occasionally hot, on the leadup to summer solstice

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features the chance of a passing shower or storm near 40% Thursday, 20% Friday, 10% Saturday, 20% Father’s Day Sunday, 40% Juneteenth Monday, and 50% Tuesday and Wednesday.

The summer solstice marks the official start of summer at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, and temperatures will behave in kind. Expect daily highs mainly in the middle and upper 80s and, locally, on the mainland, some lower 90s may mix in on days like Friday, Saturday, and Father’s Day especially. Nights will have seasonably muggy middle 60s to lower 70s for lows.

New tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin in the next several days, but the waters of the main storm development region are super warm. Stay vigilant and prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

Details in your seven-day forecast: .

Customize your location and extend your outlook farther with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

