First Alert Forecast: warm, occasionally hot, on the leadup to summer solstice

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features the chance of a passing shower or storm near 40% Thursday, 20% Friday, 10% Saturday, 20% Father’s Day Sunday, 40% Juneteenth Monday, and 50% Tuesday and Wednesday.

Storms delivered nearly 500 cases of wind damage, large hail, and tornadoes to the Deep South Wednesday. Moisture and energy hogs! The Cape Fear Region's severe risk was marginal then... and even lower this Thursday as richest storm ingredients shift even farther southwest. pic.twitter.com/ff1rkIYREz — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) June 15, 2023

The summer solstice marks the official start of summer at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, and temperatures will behave in kind. Expect daily highs mainly in the middle and upper 80s and, locally, on the mainland, some lower 90s may mix in on days like Friday, Saturday, and Father’s Day especially. Nights will have seasonably muggy middle 60s to lower 70s for lows.

Summer officially starts next week. Plenty of seasonable warmth / heat on the leadup... pic.twitter.com/e7wet8vhbt — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) June 15, 2023

New tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin in the next several days, but the waters of the main storm development region are super warm. Stay vigilant and prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

