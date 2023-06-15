Fire crews investigating flames at Graystone Inn
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews are currently investigating flames inside the Graystone Inn at the 100 block of South 3rd St.
WECT has a crew on the scene. While the fire is not visible from the outside of the building, we are told by a WFD official that there are flames inside.
Third St is closed both ways from Market St to Orange St.
Graystone Inn is a bed and breakfast inn. WECT spoke with one of the owners Wednesday night who said guests are being relocated and that their safety is a priority.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
