Fire crews investigating flames at Graystone Inn

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews are currently investigating flames inside the Graystone Inn at the 100 block of South 3rd St.

WECT has a crew on the scene. While the fire is not visible from the outside of the building, we are told by a WFD official that there are flames inside.

Third St is closed both ways from Market St to Orange St.

Graystone Inn is a bed and breakfast inn. WECT spoke with one of the owners Wednesday night who said guests are being relocated and that their safety is a priority.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

