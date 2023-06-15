Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Differences between headaches and migraines, and how to treat them

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Headaches are very common and can be caused by lots of different things: tension, stress and your diet... just to name a few.

Severe headaches and migraines are not as common and may be treated differently.

Dr. Francis O’Donnell, headache specialist Novant Health Neurology, sat down with WECT’s Bill Murray to discuss the differences between headaches and migraines, and how to treat them.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have stepped outside, you may have smelled and seen smoke or ashes. According to...
Air quality advisory issued due to wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
David Hill
Suspect identified after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, victim remains in critical condition
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

Latest News

The main demographic of hospitalizations for self-inflicted injuries are children from the ages...
UNC Chapel Hill launches statewide mental health program
N.C. to receive $521M in opioid settlements with Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walgreens
Get Fit with 6: June challenge
Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC
New treatment options being tested for endometrial cancer patients