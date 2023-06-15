Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Columbus County Department of Social Services Director to retire

Algernon McKenzie, director of the Columbus County Department of Social Services, in a 2012...
Algernon McKenzie, director of the Columbus County Department of Social Services, in a 2012 interview with WECT(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Department of Social Services Director Algernon McKenzie is set to retire in October.

According to a county announcement, he will be retiring after 32 years of service to the county.

“Mr. McKenzie’s dedication and loyalty to serve the citizens of Columbus County is apparent through his years of service and accomplishments throughout his career. Mr. McKenzie said that he would not take anything for his experiences while working for the county and wishes the best to the department and county,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hill
Suspect identified after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, victim remains in critical condition
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
If you have stepped outside, you may have smelled and seen smoke or ashes. According to...
Air quality advisory issued due to wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

Latest News

New Hanover County Mobile Dental Unit to hold open house
Active incident training drill taking place today in Brunswick County
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Pender County Board of Education votes for schools’ new bell times
Shallotte DMV Driver License office temporarily closed