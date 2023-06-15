Columbus County Department of Social Services Director to retire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Department of Social Services Director Algernon McKenzie is set to retire in October.

According to a county announcement, he will be retiring after 32 years of service to the county.

“Mr. McKenzie’s dedication and loyalty to serve the citizens of Columbus County is apparent through his years of service and accomplishments throughout his career. Mr. McKenzie said that he would not take anything for his experiences while working for the county and wishes the best to the department and county,” the announcement continues.

