Cameron Art Museum to open new exhibition “Love”

Rashid Johnson (American, born 1977), still from The Hikers, 2019, 16mm film transferred to...
Rashid Johnson (American, born 1977), still from The Hikers, 2019, 16mm film transferred to digital video with sound, duration 7:14 minutes, High Museum of Art, Atlanta, Gift of Charles Roth, 2021.171. © Rashid Johnson. Photo courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth(Photo courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum is scheduled to open its new exhibition Love on Thursday, June 22.

Per a CAM announcement, the exhibition explores, celebrates and examines various aspects of love through contemporary art. Artists Lien Truong and jina valentine will host a conversation in the gallery on June 22 at 6 p.m., and tickets are available online.

“In the summer of 2022, then Executive Director Anne Brennan and Director of Collections and Exhibitions Robert Unchester visited the exhibition What Is Left Unspoken, Love at the invitation of Curator Michael Rooks at the High Museum of Art. Inspired by this thought-provoking exhibition, the curatorial team decided to work with the High Museum of Art to create an adapted version of What Is Left Unspoken, Love at CAM,” the announcement states.

Artists featured include Ghada Amer, Thomas Barger, Susanna Coffey, Alanna Fields, Andrea Galvani, Jeffrey Gibson, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Fritzi Huber, Rashid Johnson, Jana Vander Lee, Felicita Felli Maynard, William Selig, Dixon Stetler, Lien Truong, Michele Tejuola Turner, jina valentine, and Akram Zaatari.

The museum is loaning work from Art Bridges and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the High Museum of Art and private collections.

CAM will also celebrate the new exhibition, gay pride and the summer with its Love Dance event in the courtyard on Sunday, June 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online.

You can learn more on the CAM website.

