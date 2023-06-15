Boil advisory in place for portion of Columbus Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A boil advisory is in place for a portion of Columbus County after local contractors bored into one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System.

The areas affected include all customers on Bill Hooks Road, from Peacock Road to James B. White Hwy North.

“Staff are working diligently to repair service to customers,” a news release states. “Due to local contractors reversing the flow of water throughout the system, customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water. Customers that experience problems with discolored water will need to contact the afterhours telephone number, 910-770-2158, to report concerns.

“The system should be clear within the next 24 hours. It is recommended that water used for consumption should be boiled during the next 24 hours.”

