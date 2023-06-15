Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Bayer reaches $6.9 million settlement with New York over weedkiller Roundup safety concerns

Roundup
The companies falsely claimed in advertising that their Roundup products “won’t harm anything but weeds,” and “do not pose a threat to the health of animal wildlife,” state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 DE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two companies that sell top brands of household weedkiller will pay $6.9 million for allegedly making false and misleading claims regarding the safety of their products as part of a settlement with the New York attorney general’s office announced on Thursday.

Agrochemical company Monsanto and its parent company Bayer CropScience LP allegedly claimed in advertising that their Roundup consumer products were safe and nontoxic, despite their products containing glyphosate, which can be toxic to honeybees and butterflies as well as aquatic animals, according to the settlement.

The companies falsely claimed in advertising that their Roundup products “won’t harm anything but weeds,” and “do not pose a threat to the health of animal wildlife,” state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

Those claims breached a previous settlement the New York state Office of the Attorney General reached with Monsanto about two decades ago, in which Monsanto agreed to stop making unsubstantiated claims regarding the safety of Roundup products that contain the herbicide.

“Pesticides can cause serious harm to the health of our environment, and pose a deadly threat to wildlife, including pollinators and other species vital to agriculture,” said James in a statement. “It is essential that pesticide companies — even and especially the most powerful ones — are honest with consumers about the dangers posed by their products so that they can be used responsibly.”

Email messages left for Bayer were not immediately returned.

The millions of dollars that Bayer and Monsanto will pay to the New York attorney general’s office will go toward remedying the impacts of toxic pesticides on the environment. The settlement also requires the companies to immediately remove or discontinue any advertisements that represent Roundup products containing glyphosate as harmless, nontoxic or free from risk to pollinators and other wildlife.

Bayer has faced thousands of lawsuits over the years under claims that weedkiller Roundup causes cancer. The chemical they use in their products, glyphosate, also came under intense scrutiny after the France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is part of the World Health Organization, classified it as a “probable human carcinogen” in 2015.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hill
Suspect identified after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, victim remains in critical condition
Fire at Graystone Inn
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
If you have stepped outside, you may have smelled and seen smoke or ashes. According to...
Controlled burn turns into wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

Latest News

New Hanover County Mobile Dental Unit to hold open house
Active incident training drill taking place today in Brunswick County
Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, started in kitchen area
Pender County Board of Education votes for schools’ new bell times
Shallotte DMV Driver License office temporarily closed