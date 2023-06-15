Senior Connect
Active incident training drill taking place today in Brunswick County

Multiple agencies are taking part in a First Responder Active Event Drill on Thursday, June 15, in Brunswick County.(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - Multiple agencies are taking part in a First Responder Active Event Drill on Thursday, June 15, in Brunswick County.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Emergency Services, Brunswick County Schools, and Brunswick Community College are participating in the drill, which began at 10 a.m.

Dosher Memorial Hospital and Brunswick Novant Hospital also will be part of the event.

The multi-agency training drill will take place in the Town Creek area.

“It is scenario based and will include role players portraying injured victims, first responders rushing to the scene, and noise simulating gunfire and explosions,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “NO LIVE ROUNDS WILL BE USED OR ALLOWED WITHIN THE TRAINING AREA. The drill is a proactive training exercise which aims to enhance the preparedness of first responders and medical personnel in the event of an active threat incident.

“The goal of first responders is to eliminate any active threat as quickly as possible in an effort to mitigate loss of life and injury. We are alerting the community of the drill so our citizens are aware and will not be alarmed by the simulated explosions and/or gunfire.”

