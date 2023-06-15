$550K total awarded to Whiteville and Elizabethtown for economic development

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Over $500,000 in grants was awarded to communities in southeastern NC for rural economic development projects by the state Rural Transformation Grant Fund.

Per an announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday, June 15, a total of $8 million will be issued in this third round of grants.

“These transformative grants can make a real difference in rural communities by reviving downtowns and strengthening neighborhoods,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “These funds, with the support of our rural development team at the Department of Commerce, will bring more economic opportunity to people across the state.”

The City of Whiteville is set to receive a $400,000 grant for the Lewis Smith Property Community Impact Project. According to a document provided by the N.C. Department of Commerce, the project will help build a downtown community space for events by making a bandshell pavilion on the property which used to be the Lewis Smith Shopping Center.

This grant was in the downtown revitalization category, supporting initiatives that aim to grow and leverage the commercial core of a community into an asset for economic growth.

The Town of Elizabethtown is set to receive a $150,00 grant for the Ace Wrecker Project. This would go towards the acquisition and the clearance of the Ace Wrecker Property to remediate contaminants, clear, and grade the space to build 18 workforce housing apartments.

“This award is a re-appropriation, due to scope adjustment, of an earlier RTGF award to Elizabethtown,” the NCDOC document states.

The grant was in the community enhancement category of the grant, aimed at supporting the acquisition of land and buildings, preparation of business sites and removal of barriers to development.

