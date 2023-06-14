Senior Connect
Wrightsville Beach Fire Department collects 35 units of blood during drive with American Red Cross

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - For first responders, blood can make the difference in saving a life, which is why firefighters with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department partnered with American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Wednesday, June 14.

Firefighters said they were able to collect 35 units of blood during the drive at the station.

People who donated blood said that the cause is well worth donating to, even if it’s nerve-wracking.

“I’m not very good with needles but the cause, you overcome that so it’s easy to do, the questions are easy, the people are super friendly and it doesn’t take long at all to do to help out with the cause,” Wendy Marsh, one of the people who donated blood, said.

