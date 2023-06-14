UNCW announces deans for colleges formed by College of Arts and Sciences split

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington on Wednesday announced deans to lead the colleges formed by the split of the College of Arts and Sciences.

Stephanie B. Caulder will be the founding dean of the College of Humanities, Social Sciences and the Arts, which will have 16 departments and units.

“Dr. Caulder comes to the university with nearly 25 years of administrative experience, including most recently as the dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Radford University in Virginia. Born and raised in Wilmington, she previously held positions at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as well as the University of North Carolina Greensboro Community Music School,” a UNCW announcement states.

Ronald J. Vetter will be the founding dean of the College of Science and Engineering, which will have nine departments and units.

“Dr. Vetter is a professor in the Department of Computer Science at UNCW and enters the role of founding dean with more than two decades of administrative and leadership experience. He previously served at UNCW as the associate provost for research and dean of the graduate school from 2013 to 2018. Dr. Vetter has worked on numerous projects at UNCW and in the Wilmington community, as well as national and global projects,” the announcement continues.

UNCW says that the colleges will officially begin on July 1.

