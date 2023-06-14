Senior Connect
Three brought to safety after skiff sinks off southeastern North Carolina coast

Freeman Park in Carolina Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Coast Guard got a notification Wednesday morning that a boat was sinking off the southeastern North Carolina coast.

Per a USCG spokesperson, three people were on board a 16-17 foot skiff when it began to sink.

The USCG says that a nearby vessel noticed the the incident before Coast Guard crews arrived and took the three people aboard. No injuries were reported as a result of the sinking.

As of 11 a.m., Coast Guard crews were working to clean up the scene for any hazards.

