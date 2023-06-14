Shallotte DMV Driver License office temporarily closed

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, June 14, that the DMV Driver License office in Shallotte has closed temporarily.

Per the announcement, the closure is for repairs to the building’s technical infrastructure.

“Customers with appointments will be rescheduled. Online services are available at http://MyNCDMV.gov,” the announcement continues.

The #NCDMV Driver License office in Shallotte is temporarily closed so repairs can be made to the building's technical infrastructure. Customers with appointments will be rescheduled. Online services are available at https://t.co/6jTXtnxIFI. pic.twitter.com/oxfR63X60o — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) June 14, 2023

