Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Shallotte DMV Driver License office temporarily closed

The NC DMV Driver License office in Shallotte was temporarily closed on June 14 for repairs.
The NC DMV Driver License office in Shallotte was temporarily closed on June 14 for repairs.(NC Department of Transportation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, June 14, that the DMV Driver License office in Shallotte has closed temporarily.

Per the announcement, the closure is for repairs to the building’s technical infrastructure.

“Customers with appointments will be rescheduled. Online services are available at http://MyNCDMV.gov,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stabbing at Castle Hayne Hardee's
One injured, one arrested after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne
Randolph Miller and Tramel Howell
Two Bladen County men wanted for drug-related crimes
Harvey Glance
Harvey Glance, celebrity guest at Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, dies unexpectedly
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
Mason Farnsworth
Officials identify 18-year-old charged in murder of South Columbus High School student

Latest News

A CFPUA truck
Cape Fear Public Utility Authority approves budget with rate increase
No structural damage reported following Tuesday brush fire near Monkey Junction
Wilmington man pleads guilty to 2022 breaking and entering on Moss Street
Gov. Roy Cooper is set to sign the sports betting bill into law on Wednesday.
Gov. Cooper set to sign N.C. sports betting bill into law