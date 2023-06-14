Senior Connect
Ribbon cutting held for new Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center office building

Leaders cut the ribbon on a new Medical Office Building on Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s campus.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders cut the ribbon on a new medical office building on Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s campus on Wednesday, June 14.

The new facility will help the hospital expand services for family medicine, ear and vascular care, and surgical care.

Hospital leaders say it’s all an effort to meet the needs of the growing population.

“In opening this building, we’ve been able to more than double our ability to see patients,” said Novant Health BMC President and COO Heather King.

The new clinic will also include expanded urology care and an infusion center and is located at 257 Hospital Drive in Bolivia.

