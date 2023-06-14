Senior Connect
Portion of Edgewater Way in Surf City to close Wednesday for repair work

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City has announced that a portion of Edgewater Way is scheduled to close on Wednesday, June 14, beginning at 9 a.m. for repair work to local utilities.

“This construction is being performed by contractors and is anticipated to span over an 8-hour period,” the town states in its announcement.

During the closure, Airlie Vista Lane, Cayman Isle Trail and Edgewater Way to Belt Road will remain open.

Those with questions about the work are asked to contact Director of Utilities David Price at (910) 329-1055 with extension number 500 or by email at dprice@surfcitync.gov.

