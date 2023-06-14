Senior Connect
Portion of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach closed for marina project work

(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, June 14, while crews work on the “Town Marina project,” according to an announcement from the town.

Per the announcement, the portion between Pelican and Dolphin lanes will be closed until 2 p.m.

“Residents in that area will have access to their homes, and everyone else should will be detoured using Carolina Beach Ave. North,” the town states.

