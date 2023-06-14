Police departments in Whiteville, Boiling Spring Lakes join Cape Fear Regional Special Teams

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three agencies have joined Cape Fear Regional Teams, according to a Wilmington Police Department announcement on Wednesday, June 14.

Per the WPD, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Whiteville Police Department and Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department are the newest partnerships. The announcement was made during a media event in Kenansville.

“This partnership allows agencies to share equipment, training facilities, and specially trained personnel when needed. The regional response has the ability to utilize Crisis Negotiation, SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics), Bomb Squad, and other logistics equipment within the participating jurisdictions,” a WPD announcement states.

Other agencies taking part in the teams include the Wilmington Police Department, Leland Police Department, Carolina Beach Police Department, Wrightsville Beach Police Department, UNCW Police Department, Pender County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Wilmington Fire Department.

